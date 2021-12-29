About 56,000 PG&E customers still without power in the Sierra | Maps and updates

Close to 56,000 PG&E customers are without power Wednesday in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Following strong snowstorms in Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is reporting that about 56,000 Sierra division customers were still without power Wednesday.

PG&E said that customers impacted in the Sierra division are in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties.

Outage impact by county

Nevada County : 25,400



: 25,400 El Dorado County : 20,000

: 20,000 Placer County : 9,200

: 9,200 Amador : 7,135

: 7,135 Sierra County: 650

PG&E said they expect a future storm to come and bring more snow and "challenges for the PG&E crews that are out in full force" working to restore power.

"We want customers to know that we are working around the clock to restore power," Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for PG&E, said. "These storms have delivered an impressive amount of snow to the Sierra Division which makes our work more challenging."

Caltrans said that because some communities in the Sierra do not have power and some gas stations don't have fuel, people should avoid traveling Wednesday.

The fresh powder isn't going anywhere.☃️Heavy snow expected to hit the Sierra today so please avoid traveling. Some Sierra communities do NOT have power & some gas stations do NOT have gas/ fuel so please wait & avoid traveling today. Don't crowd the plows. ONLY ESSENTIAL TRAVEL. pic.twitter.com/vYe30zgGMn — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

