1 dead after small plane crashes 2 miles away from Lake Tahoe Airport, CHP officials say

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — At least one person died and another is injured after a small plane crashed two miles outside of Lake Tahoe Airport, near Rainbow Road and SR-89, on Tuesday, CHP officials said.
The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. in the community of Meyers in the South Lake Tahoe Basin. El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies found the small single-engine Cessna 172 plane "crumpled and upside down in a wooded area," sheriff's officials said.
One of the people on board died, and the other person was taken to a hospital in Reno. Their condition is unknown.
Federal Aviation Administration Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor said the FAA will investigate to find out what caused the plane to crash.
The FAA will release the plane's tail number after investigators confirm it at the crash, Gregor said.
The El Dorado County's Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity.
