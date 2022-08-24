Power outages in El Dorado County impact more than 73K customers

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers are without power Wednesday morning in El Dorado County.
According to an outage map with data from PG&E, SDG&E and SCE, there are several unplanned outages across El Dorado County impacting 73,182 customers as of 11:15 a.m.
Most of the areas from El Dorado Hills to Pollock Pines lost power around 10 a.m. and according to PG&E's outage map, they are investigating the cause of the outage.
