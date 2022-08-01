Executive Order to prevent price gouging on at-home COVID Tests signed by Newsom

Under the executive order, sellers are prohibited from increasing prices on COVID-19 at-home test kits by more than 10%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To protect Californians against price gouging on at-home COVID-19 test kits, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Saturday putting consumer protections in place.

Under the order, sellers are prohibited from increasing prices on COVID-19 at-home test kits by more than 10%. The order also gives law enforcement statewide — including the California Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office — the ability to take action against price gougers.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta released the following statement following Newsom's announcement:

“Californians are doing their part to confront this challenge – whether by caring for loved ones, getting vaccinated, or working on the front lines – and they shouldn’t have to worry about being cheated while dealing with the effects of coronavirus," Bonta said in the statement. "The Governor's newest Executive Order protects people impacted by the pandemic emergency from illegal price gouging on COVID-19 at-home test kits."

If you have been a victim of price gouging or have information regarding potential price gouging, you can file a complaint or contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

