Raising Cane's to open Vacaville location in May

The Vacaville location is the 66th Raising Cane's to open in California.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Raising Cane's will be opening its fifth Sacramento area location in Vacaville on May 17, 2022.

Raising Cane's is known for its quality chicken finger meals. According to its website, the restaurant chain features a limited menu that helps them to serve food quickly.

The Vacaville opening comes as other Raising Cane's are opening across the region including Elk Grove, Roseville, Lodi, Citrus Heights, Davis, and Stockton.

According to Lisa Toth, the area leader of restaurants, the Vacaville Raising Cane's will be offering more than 150 new jobs.

“We’re excited to bring our ONE LOVE® and over 150 awesome new jobs to Vacaville,” Toth said. “We can’t wait to meet the amazing individuals who will join us in sharing our ONE LOVE with the Vacaville Community.”

A list of the jobs available at the Vacaville Raising Cane's can be found HERE.

