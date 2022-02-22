Elk Grove's first Raising Cane's opens today

The Elk Grove location is the 62nd Raising Cane's to open in California.

ELK GROVE, Calif — Raising Cane's opened its fifth Sacramento area location in Elk Grove on Tuesday.

“Everyone in the Elk Grove area has been eagerly waiting for a Cane’s to call our own, so we couldn’t be more excited to open on Tuesday,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Lisa Toth. "The Elk Grove location has a double drive-thru and double kitchen, so we will be able to share our ONE LOVE with local Caniacs even faster."

Raising Cane's is known for its quality chicken finger meals. According to its website, the restaurant chain features a limited menu that helps them to serve food quickly.

Elk Grove's Raising Cane's will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Raising Cane's in Elk Grove is located at 9164 E Stockton Blvd.

The new location allows customers to enjoy Cane's through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its expansive patio.

The Elk Grove opening comes as other Raising Cane's are opening across the Sacramento area including Roseville, Lodi, Citrus Heights, Davis, and Stockton.

According to Toth, the Elk Grove Raising Cane's has hired more than 200 local crewmembers and is still searching for more. A list of the jobs available at the Elk Grove Raising Cane's can be found HERE.