Three Sacramento men arrested for looting during Sierra power outages

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the men went on a "looting spree" in Dutch Flat and Emigrant Gap between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Three men from the Sacramento area have been arrested in Placer County after law enforcement said they went on a "looting spree" during recent power outages.

Power was knocked out in multiple counties, including Placer County, for nearly two weeks following record, holiday storms.

According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home around 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, along Putt Road in Emigrant Gap, after the homeowners reported catching people trying to break into their home. The homeowners scared the people away then called 911.

Deputies eventually found the three men who allegedly tried to break into the Emigrant Gap home nearby in an SUV. During their investigation, deputies learned the SUV the men were in was allegedly stolen. Inside the SUV, deputies found a jacket, credit and debit cards, a checkbook, cash and a wallet that did not belong to any of the men.

Law enforcement also identified another home the three men allegedly broke into where $4,000 worth of property was stolen.

The men were identified as:

Curtis Jr. Clarkson, 27, of North Highlands. He was arrested and charged for "stealing a vehicle, driving under the influence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, identity theft, looting, conspiracy and other related charges."

Alex Jeremy Carbonara, 33, of Sacramento. He was arrested and charged for "stealing a vehicle, being in possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, grand theft, conspiracy, looting and other related charges."

Stephen Coty Shook, 32, of Sacramento. He was arrested and charged for " stealing a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and warrants from El Dorado, San Mateo and Solano counties."

