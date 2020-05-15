Second suspect in Marysville shooting arrested, police say

Cody Dion Morris, 27, was booked in Yuba County Jail on charges of residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and murder, officials said.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Marysville police arrested a second suspect in connection to shooting death of a woman who was killed in her home in Sept. 2019, officials confirmed.

Police officials said Marysville officers found the woman's body after when they were responding to a home burglary on the 1000 block of F Street on Sept. 22. Police say she was shot in the head at close range.

The victim lived with her family, officials said. Marysville police said the family gave officers information about the two suspects who were involved in the killing.

Officials said police arrested 27-year-old Cody Dion Morris in Acampo on Thursday. Morris was booked in the Yuba County Jail on charges of residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and accessory to murder.

Marysville police arrested 30-year-old Jesse Jaramillo on Sept. 26.

Officials said police found Jaramillo at the Feather Falls Casino in Oroville. Jaramillo was then booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of murder, officials said.

Officials said the victim's family knew Jaramillo.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter