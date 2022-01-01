Storm cleanup continues as power outages impact over 40,000

With a state of emergency now declared for several counties, many in the Sierra woke up Saturday with lights still off.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As almost 40,000 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers wake up to power outages Saturday, officials in the Sierra are making progress on the daunting task of cleaning up after severe snowstorms.

A majority of roadways maintained by Nevada County are now open to at least one lane of traffic, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office wrote in a post Saturday. As work continues to re-open roads and restore power, dangers related to the weather are still present, according to the Foresthill Fire Protection District.

Freezing overnight temperatures have led way to ice forming on roadways, according to the fire district, which is urging residents to be cautious while walking and driving. The fire district reports that some area roads were opened Friday and work continues Saturday to open more.

Some PG&E customers in the Sierra have been without power since Dec. 25. The utility told customers that most will remain without power until Jan. 5.

Outage impact by county

Nevada County :15,200



:15,200 El Dorado County : 11,000

: 11,000 Placer County : 6,700

: 6,700 Amador County : 4,200

: 4,200 Sierra County : 700

: 700 Calaveras County: 2,500

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in several counties impacted by the snowstorms. The declaration covers the storms on Dec. 10, 16, and 21 in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra, and Yuba counties.

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

