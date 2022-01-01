Rumors of people dying from exposure amid power outages untrue, sheriff says

Several people have died in the last week but not from exposure, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — People have been spreading misinformation that several people are dead from exposure as many are still without power, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Multiple people died over the last week in Nevada County, but according to the sheriff's office, none of them seem to be related to exposure. They didn't say how they were killed.

The sheriff's office said they conducted over a hundred welfare checks since Monday. All of the residents were reported to be in good health.

PG&E said about 40% of their remaining customers should have their power restored on Sunday while the rest on Jan. 5.

Resources in Nevada County

Emergency Shelters - Nevada County has opened three emergency overnight shelters. The shelters are at:

Open through Saturday evening. The center at Bear River High School has showers in addition to food and charging stations.

County officials say they are also helping transport folks from the Warming Center at Madelyn Helling to the Overnight Shelter at Bear River High School.

Warming Centers - One daytime warming center is open in Nevada County which has access to Wi-Fi and device charging stations. This center is at:

Madelyn Helling Library Community Room - 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, CA

(10 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Additional information - Residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 for more information about where a 4x4 service is being offered. In some cases, the county will also pay for residents to stay in hotels. County officials say they are also relaying information to local radio stations over the air. More up-to-date information is available on the county website.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday to consider a Resolution proclaiming a Local Emergency in Nevada County due to the December 27th snowstorm.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9