TRACY, Calif. — At least two people are hurt after a car went into the front of a dental office in Tracy Tuesday.

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority says they got a call for a vehicle crash on the 2600 block of Naglee Road around 3 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle as seen in the photos.

Officials said the people hurt had minor injuries. The scene has since been cleared.

