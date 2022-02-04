UC Davis Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente rank among best hospitals in the U.S.

The U.S. News & World Report, a popular ranking site, listed the Northern California hospitals as having the best care in the nation in 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Out of more than 4,500 hospitals surveyed nationwide by the influential ranking site U.S. News & World Report, UC Davis Medical Center ranked as the top hospital in Sacramento.

The medical center has been ranked number one in Sacramento by the publication for the past 11 years.

“This recognition is due to the expertise and dedication of every member of our health system, who work tirelessly to provide patient-centered care every day to every single patient while we train the next generation of health professionals and scientists to treat the patients of tomorrow,” said David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health.

Additional recognitions for UC Davis Medical Center include:

6th best hospital in the California

32nd best hospital in the U.S. for cardiology and heart surgery

36th best hospital in the U.S. for neurology and neurosurgery

37th best hospital in the U.S. for ear, nose and throat care

39th best hospital in the U.S. for ear, nose and throat treatment

50th best hospital in the U.S. for orthopedics

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals also placed in the U.S. News & World Report for 2022. Its Vallejo hospital is among the top 30 hospitals in the nation for rehabilitation.

Seven Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are ranked among the top 50 hospitals in California: Oakland, Richmond, Roseville, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Leandro and South Sacramento.

“Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are once again being recognized among the best in the nation, which is a testament to the dedication and commitment to quality, safety and clinical excellence by our dedicated care teams,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region.