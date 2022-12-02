Woman found dead on Southern California beach

x
California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The death of a woman whose body was found on a Southern California beach is being investigated as a murder, police said.

The body was found early Sunday morning on the sand in Long Beach, police said in a statement. The woman appeared to be in her 30s.

“Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the suspicious location of the body and lack of explanation for her death," the statement said. "As a result of their investigation, detectives are investigating the incident as a murder.”

The Los Angeles County coroner's office was called to determine the cause of death, identify the victim and notify next-of-kin.

