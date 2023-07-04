Stockton woman arrested after construction worker killed in crash

His name has not been released, but Caltrans said the 34-year-old from Lone Pine was a contractor working with them.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A construction worker was killed Thursday in a construction zone on Highway 4 in Stockton.

According to California Highway Patrol, the worker was hit on Highway 4, east of Interstate 5 around 11 p.m. His name has not been released, but Caltrans says the 34-year-old from Lone Pine was a contractor working with them.

Two of the far right lanes were closed, so access was restricted to northbound and southbound I-5. A work crew was cutting concrete in the lanes that were closed.

A 21-year-old Stockton woman was driving a silver Honda Accord westbound on Highway 4. CHP says she drove through the cones and into the construction zone.

She hit a construction worker who was critically injured and died at the scene. The driver left the scene and CHP says she left her car there.

The driver was found at her home and arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence, and hit and run, according to CHP.

Anyone with information can call CHP Stockton at (209) 938-4800.