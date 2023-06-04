x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fair Oaks Carmichael

Multi-car crash on Madison Avenue near Carmichael

The crash happened on Madison Avenue near Hackberry Lane.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Eastbound Madison Avenue is closed Thursday morning near Carmichael due to a multi-car crash.

The crash happened on Madison Avenue near Hackberry Lane. California Highway Patrol described the crash as a "major injury collision." The condition of the people involved in the crash was not released.

The road is expected to reopen around 9 a.m. CHP North Sacramento is investigating the crash.

Credit: California Highway Patrol North Sacramento

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Colder, faster, strong water ways ahead due to California's massive snowpack

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out