Multi-car crash on Madison Avenue near Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Eastbound Madison Avenue is closed Thursday morning near Carmichael due to a multi-car crash.
The crash happened on Madison Avenue near Hackberry Lane. California Highway Patrol described the crash as a "major injury collision." The condition of the people involved in the crash was not released.
The road is expected to reopen around 9 a.m. CHP North Sacramento is investigating the crash.
