SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eastbound I-80 is closed near the Donner Lake Interchange after a car caught fire, Caltrans District 3 said in a Tweet.

The closure began just before 1:44 p.m. Saturday. It's unclear how long the roadway will remain closed.

Crews said they were cleaning up the area before re-opening it.

