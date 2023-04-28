Sacramento's Grilled Cheese Festival | Need to Know

Everything is gouda at this festival where you can expect anything from craft beer pairings to kids activities!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You can re-live and celebrate your favorite childhood food this weekend at the 5th Annual Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival!

Everything is gouda at this festival where on Saturday, those 21 and up can enjoy unlimited samples of grilled cheese sandwiches, the region's finest craft beers and local wines, live DJs playing all the best tunes, desserts and more.

On Sunday, attendees can expect something for everyone such as live music, activities and games for those of all ages and, of course, grilled cheese! There will be dairy-free and gluten-free options available on request both days too.

"People can expect all sorts of grilled cheeses," said Lauren Razzano, head of marketing for Grilled Cheese Festival. "We'll be able to cater to all sorts of different tastes palates. We're going to have sweet options, savory options, we'll have options for kiddos. It's really a wide, wide gamut of options over here at the Grilled Cheese Festival."

Tickets for Saturday have been sold out, but you canstill get yours for a Sunday Funday. All proceeds go to Shriners Children's Hospital.

"We love putting on these super fun events for the community," said Razzano. "It's awesome to see people come out and bring their kids and it's really a fun family day. We're going to have really great weather finally, so we're very excited about that."

Nothing can get more better with this cheddar! For tickets and more information, you can visit their website HERE.

