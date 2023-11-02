x
Cat revived by fire crews after Citrus Heights apartment fire

Sacramento Metro Fire says no injuries were reported, but a cat was rescued from the fire and later revived with oxygen.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A cat was saved from an apartment fire Saturday evening, according to officials.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews were called to the area of Auburn Boulevard and Sycamore Drive in Citrus Heights about a downstairs apartment on fire, according to officials.

They say no injuries were reported, but a cat was rescued from the fire and later revived with oxygen.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 

