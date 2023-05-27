Child, adult rescued from American River after falling out of kayak

Both are now on shore after being picked up by officials.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — An adult and child were rescued from the American River Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire District.

The two did not suffer any injuries but had fallen out of their kayak near the Harrington boat ramp in Carmichael.

Both are now on shore after being picked up by officials.

The rescue comes during Memorial Day weekend where many people are heading to waterways to enjoy the weather and the three day weekend.

However, officials all across the state have been warning people to stay out of the water due to increased depths and speed, lower temperature and general safety concerns.

No additional information is available at this time.

