CHP shoots Oroville man who opened fire on officer after chase, police say

The chase spanned numerous roads in Butte and Yuba counties.

OROVILLE, Calif. — An Oroville man who police say opened fire on an officer was shot by the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting stemmed from a chase that started in the Oroville area just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding, but the driver didn't stop and led CHP on a chase through Butte and Yuba counties.

The driver ultimately lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a power pole, according to CHP.

In a news release, the CHP said the shooting happened immediately after the crash and that there was also evidence that the driver opened fire on the officer.

The driver, described as a 44-year-old man, was hospitalized with major injuries. The officer involved wasn't injured.

CHP and the Yuba County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

