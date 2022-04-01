Shooting in Stockton leaves 1 person dead

Homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting. There is no suspect information or motive available at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers from the Stockton Police Department responded to reports of a person being shot around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Funston Avenue and Bradford Street.

A 42-year-old man was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Anyone with more information can call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

SPD News: Homicide Investigation This morning, at 5:26 a.m., officers responded to Funston Avenue and Bradford Street... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Sunday, January 16, 2022

