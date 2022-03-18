Citrus Heights police ask for public's help in search for missing 23-year-old

Authorities ask those who see 23-year-old Blair Moseley Burnette, to call the Citrus Heights Police Department.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in their search for a 23-year-old woman who is missing and said to be at-risk.

23-year-old Blair Moseley Burnette was last seen in Citrus Heights near Antelope Road and Wonder Street at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Police officers and family members say Burnette was last seen wearing a white beanie, black pants and a red shirt with the word "Santa Baby". Brianna Moseley, Burnette's sister, tells ABC10 that Burnette is confused and may be lost.

"She often wonders out the house unsure of where she is going. We need everyone's help to find her." Mosley said in a statement.

Family members say Burnette carries a green blanket everywhere she goes.

Those who have seen Burnette or have information on where she may be, are asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.

