Police ask for public's help in Citrus Heights homicide case

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the victim's car to come forward with information.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a shooting that took the life of a person in September 2021.

On Sept. 25, the Citrus Heights Police Department received 911 calls about a shooting that occurred at the Montage Apartment Complex on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Citrus Heights.

As officers arrived at the scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the area that matched the description of a vehicle involved, provided by the 911 callers, the police department said.

Officers stopped the car near Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard where they found an occupant of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.

Help us find answers to this #unsolvedhomicide & earn a cash reward for #anonymoustips by calling 916-443-HELP or 1-800-AA-CRIME. 🚓 #workingtogether @SacCrimeStopper pic.twitter.com/VU0DBXwxWl — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) March 16, 2022

According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, the fatal shooting happened at the Montage Apartment Complex. They are now asking anyone who may have had contact with the victim's green Honda Accord, to call the police department at 916-727-5524.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 along with anonymity for information in the case. Crime Stoppers is asking those with information to visit their website or call them at 916-443-4357.

