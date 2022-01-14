Citrus Heights police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officers | UPDATE

The identity of the suspect is being withheld until the Sacramento County Coroner's Office notifies his family.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The man who pointed a gun at Citrus Height police officers was pronounced dead at a hospital overnight.

According to a press release from the Citrus Heights Police Department, on Jan. 13, just before 9 p.m., officers received a call about a dunk man waving a gun in the area of Antelope Road and Tupelo Drive near Carl's Jr.

When officers arrived, police attempted to deescalate the situation by "verbally engaging" with the man. The press release goes on to say the suspect pointed the gun at officers and an officer fired their service weapon, hitting the man.

Officers disarmed him and provided medical aid before an ambulance arrived to transport the man to an area hospital.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld until the Sacramento County Coroner's Office notifies his family.

Police ask that any witnesses or anyone with information related to this incident call 916-727-5524.