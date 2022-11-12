Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

Officers are still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting which allegedly happened after a fight.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope Road on reports of a group of poeple fighting.

Officers say that they found a man with a gunshot wound after arriving at the scene.

First responders said they tried to preform life saving measures which were unsuccessful. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made in the homicide case. Witnesses and those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators.

