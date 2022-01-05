How Citrus Heights residents could win $150 bill credit by filling out a survey

Citrus Heights residents are being asked how satisfied they are with Republic Services such as weekly curbside pickup.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights residents who fill out an online survey before Jan. 31, 2022, with their opinion on how the city is managing waste collections could potentially win $150 Republic Services bill credit.

Residents are being asked how satisfied they are with Republic Services, such as weekly curbside pickup. Republic Services uses the survey every year to see how people are using their services and to make sure they are fulfilling the needs of the community.

The survey comes within the same week that a new California law goes into effect, asking residents to sort their food scraps, lawn trimmings and other organic waste into a separate compost bin. Landfills within California contain about 23 million tons of organic material, which the state hopes to cut that by 75% by 2025.

Citrus Heights plans to implement the new law on July 1, 2022. Large food distributors like grocery stores must now donate edible food that would otherwise be thrown away to food banks or other organizations or face fines.

To fill out the survey, click here.