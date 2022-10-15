Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash

Investigators say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night.

According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.

Officers said they tried to perform life-saving measures but the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car involved stayed at the scene and was reportedly cooperating with investigators.

The investigation into the crash shut down Auburn Boulevard near Rollingwood Boulevard for about five hours Friday night. Investigators say they are not looking at alcohol or drugs as factors in the crash.

Watch More from ABC10: New CHP cadets to join 'Walk Like MADD' event in Roseville