Police search for missing Citrus Heights man

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Authorities in Citrus Heights are asking for help finding a missing man who's reportedly been missing since early December.
According to Citrus Heights Police, 78-year-old Alfred Matson was last seen “earlier this month” near his home along Glenn Creek Way.
Matson is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was not given. Investigators did not say when exactly they believed Matson went missing.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Citrus Heights Police Department immediately.
