Man behind $8.7 million cow manure 'Ponzi scheme' in California, Idaho pleads guilty

A 66-year-old Porterville man pleaded guilty to multiple fraud-related charges after allegedly making millions of dollars by selling cow manure as green energy.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A Tulare County man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding investors in California and Idaho.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 66-year-old Ray Brewer, of Porterville, convinced investors he could turn cow manure into 'green energy.'

Also known as renewable energy, green energy is naturally replenished, like solar power and wind power.

He reportedly told investors he was building anaerobic digesters on dairies in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare County — along with multiple other counties across California and the state of Idaho.

Anaerobic digesters can turn biodegradable material into methane, which can be sold as green energy.

Brewer took investors on tours of dairies where he said he was building the digesters, and sent them falsified documents leading them to believe his business had steady income streams, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Brewer’s investors were supposed to receive 66% of all net profits as well as tax incentives," they said.

Prosecutors say Brewer ultimately swindled the investors out of $8,750,000. The operation was described as a Ponzi scheme because he began refunding old investors with fresh money from new investors.

He then allegedly fled to Montana and assumed a new identity. Brewer faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted on all charges.