Davis provides emergency shelter amid deadly stabbings

The city is providing about 24 emergency beds and meals for people willing to stay indoors.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — The city of Davis opened emergency shelter beds Tuesday night in response to three stabbings that have left the community on edge.

The city is providing about 24 emergency beds and meals for people willing to stay indoors. The city is working with local organizations, including Davis Community Meals and Housing and others who work with unhoused people in the community.

Davis Community Meals and Housing staff will be helping with the shelter needs as well as providing space at Paul’s Place and the 5th Street location.

The city and organizations did outreach on Tuesday to campsites encouraging people to go to shelters. Though some people preferred to stay outdoors, the city said they are planning to stay in groups for safety. The city and other providers will continue to check in at these locations.

Davis CAN is assisting with donations and HEART of Davis is providing meals. The Daytime Respite Center is also adding staffing during the day to offer resources to the unhoused. A mobile mental health team and providers will also be available.

Find more information HERE.

Watch more on ABC10