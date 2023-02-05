Davis Stabbings: Everything we know so far

Police said they have all hands on deck to solve this case.

DAVIS, Calif. — Two people are dead and another was critically injured after separate stabbings over the past few days in Davis.

The attacks have left the city reeling and worried about safety. UC Davis has even increased police presence around campus and moved night classes to virtual learning.

The three attacks happened in a span of five days after years without a homicide reported in the city.

Here's what we know so far about the attacks.

1st Stabbing

On April 27, a man was found dead in Central Park in Davis around 11:20 a.m. He was identified as David Breaux, 50. Breaux was known to frequent the park and is known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’ Officials also described him as a person experiencing homelessness.

2nd Stabbing

On April 29, a stabbing at Sycamore Park killed Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

3rd Stabbing

On May 1, a woman was stabbed at a homeless encampment near 2nd and L Street. As of May 2, Police Chief Darren Pytel said the woman was awake, alert and talking but still in critical condition in the ICU.

Police Response

Chief Pytel said police have been working with other agencies, including on the state and federal levels, to get more aid for the case. It includes homicide teams from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento Police Department and some personnel from the FBI.

The added resources have helped police boost their presence and step up patrols around town. It also helps them respond to tips in more timely fashion.

Chief Pytel said the department got a call from someone reporting they saw somebody who matched the suspect's description in the second homicide near some camps and possibly hiding behind trees.

"As it turns out, it's likely that the information was accurate and that probably was the suspect, who ended up stabbing the third victim last night. That's one of the things that we had to take into account today as we brought in additional personnel. One, we increase the number of people that are going through the tips coming in," said Pytel.

He added that officers have also reverted to 12-hour shifts.

"So basically, it's all hands on deck, and everybody's working extended hours and extended days. And, you know, we'll continue to do that while we're going through the investigation until such time that we crack the case or something significantly changes," said Pytel.

According to Pytel, the Department of Justice crime lab has their case at the front of the line as their evidence is sent in for analysis. Police are waiting for that evidence to come back, and Pytel hopes that the evidence can help make a break in the case.

Are the Crimes Connected?

Chief Pytel said the two homicides were brutal in nature with both victims being stabbed numerous times and both had men as victims.

He said the third attack was also "substantially similar" to the description a witness provided in the second homicide.

"It certainly seems reasonable that we're dealing with the same person there. So that's really the connection that we're working on, to the extent that there is a connection," said Pytel.

However, he said they also need to explore whether they're not connected as well or risk missing important evidence or leads.

"Like I said, based on similarities, it seems more probable than not, but we have to explore all different options," said Pytel.

