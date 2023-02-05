Some Davis businesses closing early, events canceled amid stabbings

Some businesses in Davis have announced they are closing early after three recent stabbings have the community on edge.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — Some events are being canceled and a few businesses are closing early after three recent stabbings in Davis have the community on edge.

The three attacks happened in a span of five days after years without a homicide reported in the city.

Canceled events

Davis Farmers Market

Davis Farmers Market on Wednesday will be canceled due to the recent stabbings. Organizers are still planning to host the Saturday market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Central Park.

Davis Food Co-op Block Party

Organizers said in light of the recent violence, the Co-op Block Party scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. For the annual meeting, owners are still invited to visit the Davis Food Co-op Teaching Kitchen from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to review the previous year’s financial statement.

Businesses closing early

Dunloe Brewing

Dunloe Brewing said Tuesday that The Local will be closing early for the safety and peace of mind of the staff. The Local will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Olive Drive Tasting Room will have the same hours since they close early.

Rocknasium

The gym will be closing early at 8 p.m. until this is resolved, Rocknasium said Tuesday. This is to ensure the safety of the members, staff, and general public. People can email info@rocknasium.com with concerns or questions.

Woodstock's Pizza

Woodstock's Pizza in Davis announced Tuesday they will be closing at 9 p.m. until further notice for the safety of its staff due to the recent violence downtown. Also, delivery orders will not be taken after 8 p.m. Woodstock's Pizza is located at 238 G Street in Davis.

Watch more on ABC10