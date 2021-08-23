Police investigating deadly single-car crash in Davis

Davis Police officers were called out to the scene of the crash near Mace Boulevard and Covell Boulevard after a caller spotted a car crashed in the trees.

DAVIS, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash just east of Davis, Monday morning.

Davis Police officers were called out to the scene of the crash near Mace Boulevard and Covell Boulevard after a caller spotted a car crashed in the trees just north of the Mace curve.

Officers arrived and found a Toyota sedan in the trees, just as the caller said. When officers checked the car, they found a single victim dead inside. That victim was only identified as a white male in his 20s.

Crash investigators believe the victim was heading north on Mace when he lost control and crashed into the trees. No other information about the crash or possible causes has been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Read more from ABC10