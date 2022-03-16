UC Davis campus hit with recent string of violent crimes

According to the UC Davis Police Department daily crime logs, there have been five vehicle thefts and a carjacking in the month of March alone

DAVIS, Calif. — An armed carjacking and two other weapons-related incidents hit the UC Davis campus in just the past week, a university police spokesperson said Monday. Authorities have since recovered the stolen car in Woodland.

At least 16 car burglaries have been recorded by university police in 2022 so far, with five of those instances happening in just the past two weeks.

Police also reported that 13 catalytic converters have been stolen.

One crime log report from the campus police department on March 8 said that a suspect pointed a gun toward another vehicle after the driver honked at them. That case remains open.

Police are looking for a suspect they describe as white, in his 40s, wearing an unbuttoned baseball jersey and driving a silver Nissan Sentra.

The campus uses a mass notification system to send crime updates to students in real time.

UC Davis police said students can help keep themselves safe by storing valuables out of sight, familiarizing themselves with neighbors and making sure no one is "tailgating" them, or following them through locked doors or other secure areas.