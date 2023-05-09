Deadly ATV crash under investigation in Yuba County

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near the 1000 block of Feather River Boulevard

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — One man is dead after an ATV crash in Yuba County Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the call was reported as an ATV crash near the 1000 block of Feather River Boulevard. There were two people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Few details surrounding the crash and what led up to it have been released at this time. However, deputies confirmed the man who died in the crash was 22 years old.

