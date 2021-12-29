2 dead after car crosses into opposing lanes on Highway 160 and crashes, CHP says

The vehicle was hit by two cars after crossing double-yellow lines on SR-160 south of 3 Mile Slough.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for answers after a deadly crash along Highway 160.

Police said the crash happened 9 a.m. Wednesday just south of 3 Mile Slough after a 2005 Nissan Sentra crossed into the opposing lanes and was hit by two cars.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan suffered fatal injuries. Neither victim has been identified at this time, but the driver was described as a 19-year-old man and the passenger was described as a 48-year-old woman, both out of Pittsburg.

Police said they don't know why the Nissan crossed into the opposing lanes, but said that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Detailing the crash, CHP said the Nissan was side-swiped by a 2016 Toyota Rav4 after going into the opposing lanes, started spinning and was then hit by a 2021 GMC Sierra.

The drivers of the Toyota and the GMC were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

