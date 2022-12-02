x
1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 3 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento.

Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."

Law enforcement says the 29-year-old driver left the scene on foot but was later arrested.

Law enforcement has not identified the victims.

