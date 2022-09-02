Dixon 7-Eleven clerk in critical condition after being shot, police say

The unnamed clerk called Dixon first responders Tuesday night to say he had been shot, and the suspect, or suspects, fled in a dark-colored sedan.

DIXON, Calif. — A 7-Eleven clerk is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

According to police, at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday night, Dixon police received a call about a man shot at the 7-Eleven, located at 1075 North 1st St.

When police arrived, they found the clerk suffering from a single gunshot wound. Dixon police says the suspect, or suspects, were able to flee the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The clerk was taken to Kaiser Hospital, and Dixon police say the clerk is in critical condition.

The shooting comes the same night a separate 7-Eleven in West Sacramento was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men who made off with cash and merchandise.