Vigilant neighbor in Elk Grove helps police stop attempted catalytic converter theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police are praising a vigilant neighbor for helping officers arrest three people who were trying to steal someone's catalytic converter.

According to a Facebook post from the police, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, a neighbor heard "what sounded like metal grinding on metal and called us."

When officers arrived on the scene they found two people sitting inside a parked car next to another vehicle. Under the parked car, police say there was a man cutting the catalytic converter out.

"Upon seeing the officers, a third person who was under the adjacent parked car cutting the catalytic converter off got up and took off running," police said.

Eventually, police were able to arrest all three people and they were booked in jail on various charges including grand theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, and conspiracy.

