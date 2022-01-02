x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elk Grove

Vigilant neighbor in Elk Grove helps police stop attempted catalytic converter theft

Elk Grove police said the attempted catalytic converter theft happened early Tuesday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police are praising a vigilant neighbor for helping officers arrest three people who were trying to steal someone's catalytic converter.

According to a Facebook post from the police, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, a neighbor heard "what sounded like metal grinding on metal and called us."

When officers arrived on the scene they found two people sitting inside a parked car next to another vehicle. Under the parked car, police say there was a man cutting the catalytic converter out.

"Upon seeing the officers, a third person who was under the adjacent parked car cutting the catalytic converter off got up and took off running," police said.

Eventually, police were able to arrest all three people and they were booked in jail on various charges including grand theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, and conspiracy. 

This morning around 5:30, a vigilant neighbor heard what sounded like metal grinding on metal and called us. Officers...

Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Mask mandate to be waved for vaccinated Californians―with some exceptions

In Other News

Elk Grove man documents his father's life with onset dementia on TikTok