Driver hit and killed by semi-truck after driving off embankment, onto Hwy 99 in Galt

GALT, Calif. — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly crash that saw a driver head down an embankment and get hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 near C Street.

Police said a 2006 Infiniti sedan was heading eastbound on C Street, toward Fairway Drive, when it left the roadway, went down an embankment and drove onto the lanes of Highway 99. It was then hit by a semi-truck, which caused the semi-truck to overturn and come to a rest on the west shoulder of Highway 99. The Infiniti was found in the center divide.

It's not clear why the car left the roadway before heading down the embankment.

The driver of the Infiniti died from his injuries, and the driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene, cooperating with investigators.

Police don't know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Officials say that will be determined through the coroner's office.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.