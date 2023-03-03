El Dorado County man found dead in the snow, deputies investigating

Deputies say he was found on the ground near a vehicle.

CAMINO, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the snow Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to the 4000 block of Escondito Court in Camino for a deceased person.

Upon arrival deputies found the man on the ground in the snow near a vehicle. He was identified as 62-year-old Ronald Owen, of El Dorado County.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

