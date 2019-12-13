EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen in Yuba City.

Kenneth McCormick left his home in Pollock Pines Thursday morning, driving to Placerville, but he never arrived at his destination.

READ ALSO:

McCormick was driving a 1998 white 4-door Toyota Camry with a wheelchair rack on the back and license plate CA DPE9765.

Due to McCormick's medical conditions, he may be confused. If you have seen him or his vehicle call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Missing Fairfield family members found safe on Thanksgiving