Elk Grove pedestrian dies after being hit by car

According to police, the 72-year-old man was walking in the road Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Elk Grove.

According to an Elk Grove Police Department news release, it happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive.

Police say a 72-year-old man in all dark clothing was walking in the road when he was hit by a Nissan Altima going west on Hampton Oak Drive. The man died from his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, who say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash and there were no signs of driver impairment.

