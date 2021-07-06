Elk Grove police say bomb threat near multiple businesses was false

The caller has been detained, according to the police department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police officers investigating a bomb threat in an area surrounded by multiple businesses found that the threat was fake.

A spokesperson with the department said in a Twitter post officers were looking into the bomb threat around the 9200 block of Laguna Springs Drive Tuesday morning. That location is roughly two blocks from the Elk Grove Police Department station.

"Out of an abundance of caution, businesses and individuals in the area have been contacted while we investigate," Elk Grove PD said in its first post about the incident.

However, Elk Grove police later determined that the call was false, and the caller was contacted and detained.

Multiple businesses are in that area, including Leatherby's Family Creamery, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, and multiple real estate groups.

Elk Grove police do not have any other information at this time.

Update: Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to determine the reported threat was false. The caller was contacted and detained. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 6, 2021

