Elk Grove tables vote after applicant for controversial housing project doesn't show up

The fight surrounding the Oak Rose project isn't over just yet. City council is giving it one more shot for all sides to find an answer.

ELK GROVE, Calif — The Elk Grove City Council said they're not quite done with a controversial housing project for their historic district. Despite a recommendation for approval from city staff, city council pushed their final vote to Oct. 11 to try and find common ground with the developer.

The city council chambers was packed to the brim with many people speaking out about the Oak Rose apartments. It's a 67-unit permanent supportive housing program for people at risk of homelessness that would be located in the city's historic district.

City council rejected to proposal a little over a year ago, but it was followed by two lawsuits, one from the applicant and another from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. With litigation deadlines and expenses mounting, it came back to council, but this time, it had the recommendation of city staff.

Officials said the move would narrow the issues from the pending lawsuits to the resolution of attorney's fees, costs and any damages awardable to the claimants.

Notably, the applicants for the Oak Rose project were absent for the meeting. Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen highlighted the absence during the meeting.

"This is disrespectful and I'm so disappointed. Here we are in a lawsuit and they didn't have the respect and audacity to show up to a public hearing they were dully noted about. I'm very disappointed," said Singh-Allen.

Other councilmembers shared a similar sentiment about the developer's absence.

Councilmember Darren Suen called out the difficulty of working with the developer.

“I know the risks and everything, but it just really pisses me off the attitude of this applicant,” said Suen.

“People need to be aware there is costs to this, but at this point in time, I’m willing to fight a little. I can’t support this. I can’t do it,” Suen added, calling the implementation of the project "wrong."

City officials said litigation could bring costs in the mid-to-high six figures, but that number could doubled if the city loses.

Many people spoke against the project during the meeting, voicing concern about the possible impact to the residential area and businesses and even some who called on the city to fight the lawsuit.

Allan Veto, who's family has owned and operated Bob's Club in Old Town for the past 33 years, previously told ABC10 he was among those concerned about the impacts.

"We've invested our entire lives into this little community. And it's just, it's a whole lot to gamble with," said Veto.

However, the project isn't unanimously opposed. It has supporters. Bill Myers, with Compassion Elk Grove, said the project addresses a real need for the city and focuses on helping people who are in need of such attention.

"This project, specifically recalls and remembers a particular group of people that really does need help and compassion, and therefore we think it's worth making a point to help them," Myers previously told ABC10.

However, the final decision has been pushed back to Oct. 11 as the city tries one more time to bring the developer to the table and find a common ground. It was motion put forth by Councilmember Kevin Spease to find an answer. It was supported unanimously.

It's not clear why the applicant wasn't at the council meeting. ABC10 reached out to Dana Trujillo, with Excelerate Housing Group and the Oak Rose project, in the leadup to the meeting and the city's reconsideration of the project, however, she said they didn't have comment with litigation ongoing. ABC10 followed up Wednesday evening about their absence at the council meeting, but the message was not immediately returned.

Enhanced Winter Sanctuary Program

However, there was another big vote on the agenda as well. It focused on a temporary winter shelter for the unhoused. Many in the community were concerned about how close the building was to their homes.

If approved, the temporary shelter would offer services for up to 30 people from Nov. 1 until March 31.

It's formally called the Enhanced Winter Sanctuary program, and it would be the first of it's kind. It would transform the former Rite Aid on Elk Grove Boulevard into a 24-hour shelter, where people will have to be vetted and can only stay by referral.

Sarah Bontrager, Housing and Public Services manager with Elk Grove, said people would get help from a case manager, which would include mental clinicians, substance use disorder counselors and more.

Bontrager said the city is able to provide a really robust service model, with the goal to help the homeless get the help they need in the long run.

However, residents who live in the neighborhood behind the building said they're concerned the program could bring more homeless people into their area and possible safety issues that they've experienced in the past.

"Break-ins, again, breaking into houses, the drug use. We found needles and condoms on my front yard when they were here last. I don't want to do that no more," said Harold Van Dyke, a resident.

Bontrager said they have a security plan for the site.

"We've worked really closely with our police department. They'll be placing a mobile vehicle with a camera on top to monitor the site," she said. "They also have a camera trailer that they'll be placing as well as some security cameras at the exterior so that they'll be able to have video of pretty much the whole site."

The non-profit operator would also be installing security cameras inside, and some of the people they won't be able to accept include registered sex offenders or people with serious behavioral health challenges.

This story will be updated once Elk Grove City Council votes on the shelter.

