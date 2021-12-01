What you need to know about the Elk Grove Parade of Lights

The Parade of Lights will take place in Elk Grove Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — In just days, the city of Elk Grove will be lit up as the Parade of Lights returns to District56.

The parade is part of the cities multicultural celebration heading into the holiday season. Ahead of the big event, the city is announcing road closures and detours to lookout for.

Here are some street closures to be aware of:

Closed from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Laguna Springs Drive from Auto Passage Drive to Lotz Parkway for parade staging. Auto Passage Drive from Auto City Drive to Laguna Springs Drive for parade staging.

Closed from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Civic Center Drive will be closed from Big Horn Blvd. to Laguna Springs Drive. Southbound Big Horn Blvd. will be closed between Elk Grove Blvd. and Denali Circle. Both directions of Laguna Springs Drive will be closed between Elk Grove Blvd. and Lotz Parkway. Northbound traffic on Big Horn Blvd. will be diverted to the District56 entrance or turned around at Denali Circle.



The event is set to take place around the Elk Grove Civic Center, District56. Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Some other festivities you'll find during the event is the holiday marketplace, kids activities, Santa photos, and the lighting of the city's Ribbon Tree.

Traffic

The city is also advising drives to use alternate routes, depending on which direction drivers are heading. If someone is heading north or south, the city advises using Bruceville Road or West Stockton Boulevard. If a driver is heading east or west, they are advised to use Elk Grove Boulevard or Whitelock Parkway.

In 2019, the parade was started following the end of a similar event that dated back 10+ years.

Click here to see the parade map and read more information. For live traffic update, view the Waze map below.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9