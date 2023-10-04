Nordstrom Rack expected to open in Elk Grove in 2024

Elk Grove will have another shopping option at the Ridge in about a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nordstrom Rack is officially bound for Elk Grove.

The Seattle-based retailer announced their plans to open at the Ridge shopping center Monday. The Ridge is located near Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road and anchored by Costco.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Elk Grove, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Elk Grove can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The store is expected to open in Spring 2024.

"I am excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Elk Grove. Enhancing our retail opportunities allows our residents to shop local," said Bobbie Singh-Allen, Mayor of Elk Grove. "As our city continues to grow, so do demands for retail options. Nordstrom Rack will be a welcome and much needed addition to our city."

WATCH ALSO: