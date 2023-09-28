California 'full speed ahead' with lawsuit against Elk Grove after postponed housing vote

The Oak Rose apartments have been a contentious topic since it was proposed. It's spurred two lawsuits after the city denied it more than year ago.

ELK GROVE, Calif — California's attorney general said he's moving forward with a lawsuit against the City of Elk Grove after they postponed a vote on a contentious housing project.

On Wednesday night, Elk Grove City Council revisited the Oak Rose apartments proposal after rejecting it more than a year ago. It's a 67-unit permanent supportive housing program for people at risk of homelessness that would be located in the city's historic district.

The proposal returned to council following two lawsuits, one from the developer and the other from the attorney general. Officials said litigation could range in the mid-to-high six figures, and possibly double that if they lost.

Despite a recommendation from staff to approve the project and narrow the impact from the costs, the city council opted to table their vote to Oct. 11 in another effort to find common ground with the developer.

However, Attorney General Rob Bonta's latest comments regarding the issue made it clear that state's lawsuit is continuing "full speed ahead."

"The Elk Grove City Council has been put on notice on multiple occasions that denying approval of the Oak Rose Apartments is unlawful. Every single time, they have chosen to ignore those warnings, wasting precious time and public resources in the process. It is profoundly disappointing," said Attorney General Bonta, in part, in a statement.

He emphasized that the project would make 66 apartments for Californians in need and would be constructed by workers under the state's prevailing wage laws. He previously said with California in a housing crisis, Elk Grove's role is to approve the Oak Rose apartments.

