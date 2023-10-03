18 arrested in Northern California child sexual exploitation investigation

The investigation titled 'Operation Secret Admirer' started on Valentine's Day and ended on March 1. Most of the suspects live in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than a dozen people are facing multiple felony charges after a multi-agency investigation into child sexual exploitation.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the investigation, dubbed Operation Secret Admirer, started on Valentine’s Day when undercover officers pretended to be children aged 13 and younger on online forums.

Investigators say they were contacted by the suspects who used sexually explicit language, pornography, tried to convince them to send sexual images and videos, and tried to make plans to meet up with them.

According to a news release, 13 of the 18 suspects traveled with the intent to meet a child and commit a sex crime. They were then arrested by officers.

The other five were taken into custody at other locations. Additionally, three of the 18 were registered sex offenders and one was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of their arrest.

The suspects below face charges including contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, attempted lewd acts with a child under 14, distribution of harmful material to a minor, and attempted production of child porn.

The suspects were identified as:

Carrel Weldon III (22), Walnut Grove (Registered Sex Offender)

Christopher Campbell (48), Citrus Heights (Registered Sex Offender)

Adam Kuite 09/22/1986 (36), Olivehurst (Registered Sex Offender)

Paul Turner (34), Sacramento (Felony Pre-Trial Release)

Anthony Page (30), Sacramento

Pablo Narvarro (28), Sacramento

Frank Binger (59), Sacramento

Vishal Prasad (30), Rancho Cordova

Shomari Head (37), Sacramento

Hyatt Simmons (34), Sacramento

Elder Ulloallopez (26), San Francisco

Javier Flores (20), Sacramento

Gabriel Tomboc (27), Vallejo

Jorge Herreraserrano (44), Citrus Heights

Adrian Alverez (25), Sacramento

Omar Ramirez (28), Orangevale

Eric Weaver (48), Lincoln (Booked in Placer County)

Christopher Arnold (57), Lake Tahoe (Booked in Placer County)

The operation was conducted by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, California Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Sacramento County Probation, Elk Grove Police Department, Sacramento Police Department, Folsom Police Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO), El Dorado County District Attorney Investigations, Rancho Cordova Police Department, and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

