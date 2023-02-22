Man with firearm dead after being shot by police in Elk Grove

The man had a firearm at the time of the shooting, according to the police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died Tuesday evening in a shooting involving a police officer in Elk Grove. The man had a firearm at the time of the shooting, according to the police department.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 11:40 a.m. at a Holiday Inn Express at 9175 West Stockton Boulevard, according to Cristina Gonzalez a spokesperson for the Elk Grove Police Department.

Gonzalez said a man at the hotel got angry after a hotel employee told him there were no rooms available and started grabbing a phone from the employee as they were trying to call for help.

Gonzalez said before the hotel employee called for help, the man had stolen a friend's car and was "displaying erratic behavior as he brandished a firearm." The spokesperson also said the man appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances according to witnesses.

When officers arrived they contacted the man in the lobby, who was not complying according to Gonzalez.

"Officers attempted to tase the suspect but it was ineffective. The suspect began running eastbound through the hotel still armed with a gun. One officer fired his service weapon," Gonzalez said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

No one else was injured and the shooting is under investigation.

Watch more on ABC10